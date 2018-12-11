Bradenton man killed in late-night crash on 15th Street East

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday in a late night crash on 15th Street East in Manatee County.
Troopers say 32-year-old David Jimenez was driving south on 15th Street East around 10:15pm when for an unknown reason his Ford F-150 went off the road onto the shoulder and collided with a culvert. The truck flipped onto its right side.
Jimenez was killed and his passenger, Ignacio Rigoberto, no age listed, suffered serious injuries.
No further details on the crash were immediately available.
