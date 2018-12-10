Third memorial goes up for a young hit and run victim, family believes a vandal is purposely targeting them

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Bad news continues to come for a couple that lost their daughter last year to a hit and run driver.
For the second time, a vandal has damaged a memorial marker on University Parkway.
That Suncoast family is spending the holidays heartbroken after finding out about the incident Friday.
The family believes it’s not an accident, seeing as it’s been destroyed two years in a row. this is the memorial that was vandalized on University Parkway near Lockwood Ridge Road.
It was replaced in March after the first memorial was stolen last December, about the same time this year’s memorial market ended up damaged.
This time around the family made sure to cement the memorial down, put cameras out and even put a small fence around it but that didn’t work.
One year later they found it lying on the ground and broken into pieces near tire tracks that seem to resemble an ATV.
Katarina Dickinson died over a year ago when another driver hit her, causing her to jump a median.
That driver then took off and was never seen again.
Dickinson’s family believes someone is intentionally destroying the memorial.
Katarina’s father, Jeffrey Dickinson says no matter the cost they will continue to replace it each time it’s destroyed.
“You know last year when it was stolen we were upset and hurt. This year it’s kind of more anger because it’s the same time of the year, You know it’s not cheap but it’s worth it. You know this where my daughter took her last breath”, says Dickinson.
Katarina’s family tells us no one has touched the memorial until now.
They were notified of the vandalism by a nurse who lives near by the accident site who promised the family she’d look after the memorial.
The family has filed a report with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the vandalism is being listed as a hate crime.
The family also has permission from the county to place the memorial on the median along with a camera.
The new memorial will be the third one that will sit at the site where Katarina took her last breath.
