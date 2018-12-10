Sarasota Farmers Market has a new restroom proposal

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A solution may be in the works for a problem surrounding the Farmers Market in Downtown Sarasota: no good restroom options.
The organizers of the market have now submitted a proposal to the city of Sarasota that aims to find a permanent solution to the lack of restrooms for vendors and customers.
The market's preferred option is to add a pavilion that would house a small amphitheater and restrooms.
The pavilion would be available for people to rent for special events.
Organizers say the market will seek support for construction of the pavilion through grants, sponsorships and private donations.
Organizers are also asking for local architects and building experts to provide them with volunteer consultation.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.