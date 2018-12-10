Sarasota County School Board Members look into changing the district’s Facebook policy

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Social media is the way many of us communicate these days, and the Sarasota County School District may be ready to fall in line. The district may start allowing people to communicate with the district officials through Facebook. But the change does come with risks.
School leaders want to connect more easily with parents and students, while still keeping the district's Facebook page a positive place for interaction.
"Right now we are doing a disservice to our school district and our community by not having those online conversations because yes we're blocking the bad, but we're blocking so much good that is out there as well," said Sarasota County School's Social Media Strategist, Torie Ewald.
Ewald said the district originally made its Facebook page a one way communications outlet because the district simply did not have anyone to manage the page. But she said because the district now has a whole communications team, the policy should change.
"Now that we have the manpower, we are ready to take the next step to open up the communications stream," said Ewald.
The policy change would allow people to comment on posts and receive feedback from the district in a short period of time. This could be useful in situations like a lock down.
"It's all about customer service. And we really need to choose every avenue that we have at our disposal to make sure that we communicate well with the public, communicate well with the students and their families," said Sarasota County School Board Chairwoman, Jane Goodwin.
But Goodwin said if the policy were to change and more comments were allowed, hateful comments would still need to be monitored.
"If there's something that's egregious, then yes that should be taken down but in most cases I think we'll look at this as a stream, a two way conversation," said Goodwin.
Monday’s meeting was just an workshop, so nothing was decided on. Goodwin said people probably won’t see any changes made until this spring.
