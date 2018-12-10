First Frontier flight out of SRQ Airport scheduled for Monday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Frontier Airlines' inaugural flight out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will take place on Monday, December 10.
Airport and airline officials will address the inaugural flight with the media Monday morning.
According to Frontier’s website, it will begin to offer flights to and from Atlanta, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Raleigh/Durham.
For flight times and booking information, visit Frontier’s website.
