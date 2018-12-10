First Alert Weather: Temperatures could drop to the low 40s this week

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The stage is set for several cold Suncoast nights as a breezy northwest wind draws down dry cool air.
On Monday the winds, flowing in off Gulf waters, will produce plenty of clouds with some patchy drizzle possible. It is likely that Monday will be one of those days where the high temperature occurred around midnight Sunday night when we hit 68 degrees. The clouds and northerly winds will keep our afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
By Tuesday the low pressure area that brought Sunday rains will move far enough away that high pressure will build in. As this happens our winds will shift slightly to the north. That small shift from the northwest will allow clearing and Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies. However, colder air will continue to filter in and, as winds relax, the overnight temperatures will fall into the low 40s at night.
Tuesday night will be the coldest of the week. Warming will start Wednesday and last through Friday. On Friday the next front will approach and bring a good chance for rain. We clear Saturday and turn a few degrees cooler.
