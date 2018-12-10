First Alert Weather: Cloudy with cooler air moving in

By tomorrow the low pressure area that brought Sunday rains will move far enough away that high pressure will build in. As this happens our winds will shift slightly to the north. That small shift from the northwest will allow clearing and Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies. However, colder air will continue to filter in and, as winds relax, the overnight temperatures will fall into the low 40′s at night. Tuesday night will be the coldest of the week. Warming will start Wednesday and last through Friday. On Friday the next front will approach and bring a good chance for rain. We clear Saturday and turn a few degrees cooler.