English announcer Champion to become lead MLS voice for ESPN

"I've still got a lot of good years ahead of me, and I think I'm still young enough to adjust to a new challenge," he said in a telephone interview. "I just fancy a little bit more of something that's growing. The Premier League has now reached a point where it is a fully matured competition, and I've been part of that journey seeing it at close quarters. And it will be nice to go into an environment again where the product is on the way up and it's growing and it's maturing. And if I can play a little part in telling the story of MLS as it grows, then I think that will be quite good fun."