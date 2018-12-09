WEATHER UPDATE: Big Changes Ahead

The clouds and light sprinkles will stay around through the overnight period. On Monday we can expect more cloudy weather and wind gusts of up to 25 mph. The colder weather begins to make its way down the state with temperatures in the lower to mid 60′s and lower to mid 50′s for Monday’s lows. Skies will begin to clear and we should see mostly sunny conditions all the way through Thursday afternoon. On Friday we have another front moving in reinforcing the colder air over us.