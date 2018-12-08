Sheriff: Wife calls 911 to report she shot husband; man pronounced dead on scene

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after he was shot by his wife during a domestic dispute Friday night in Metairie.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies responded to a call just before 9 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Transcontinental Drive after a woman called 911 stating that she had just shot her husband.
Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man inside of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 27-year-old woman was detained and questioned by investigators. The woman cooperated with investigators and told them about her history of physical and psychological abuse by her husband. There were no previous incidents reported to law enforcement but she was able to provide a significant amount of evidence to back her statements.
The woman told deputies that her husband began physically abusing her during an escalated altercation Friday night and he also attempted to strangle her. She told investigators that she shot her husband fearing that he would kill her.
Investigators say multiple physical injuries were visible and corroborated her account.
The woman has not been charged in the shooting and was later released from custody.
Once the investigation is completed, the results will be turned over to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office for review.
