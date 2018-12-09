Italian police question witnesses in deadly disco stampede

A view of the rear entrance of the disco 'Lanterna Azzurra' in Corinaldo, central Italy, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Italian police say a stampede at a rap concert in an overcrowded disco killed five young teenagers early Saturday along with a woman who had brought her daughter to the event. Fifty-three others were injured at the disco in central Italy where Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta was to perform. Authorities said organizers had apparently sold too many tickets. Police say 13 of the injured are in serious condition. (Pasquale Bove/ANSA via AP) (AP)