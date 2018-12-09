Flight cancellations at SRQ Airport due to winter storm

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The winter storm moving across the southern part of the country is impacting travelers along the Suncoast.
American Airlines at the SRQ Airport has had to cancel at least six flights Sunday because of the weather.
Those flights were all headed to Charlotte, North Carolina. The airport said Charlotte is a big hub for American Airlines and the planes headed there hold 90 passengers. An airport official said during times like these it's important to get updates on your flight through the airline.
"Contact your airline. Preferably through the website or download the airlines app, or as a last resort call the airline because during major systems their phone lines get jammed up," said Airport Operations Officer, Shay Kumm.
SRQ has already cancelled at least four flights for Monday heading to Charlotte.
Monday, the SRQ Airport will also be celebrating their first ever flight for Frontier Airlines.
