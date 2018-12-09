First Alert Weather:Chance for thunderstorms Sunday, possibly severe

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Saturday night will be calm with building clouds as an active storm system inches closer. We may see some locally dense fog form, especially near the coast, as we get close to dawn. Sunday will be an important weather day as a front approaches the Suncoast. The Storm Prediction Center has identified central Florida as a location were there is a 5% potential that some storms may become severe. The risk is low but does exist and having your first alert weather app installed on your phone is a good idea. Timing of the storms appears to be in the afternoon. Winds will pick up as the system approaches and marine boating conditions will decline.