First Alert Weather:Chance for thunderstorms Sunday, possibly severe

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Line of strong storms moving toward Suncoast. There is a chance some storms could turn severe with damaging winds and dangerous lightning. Some very heavy rain may occur at times. Timing of storms will be from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Track the storm on radar: mysuncoast.com/weather
Once the front has moved south we will see clearing take place followed by cooler temperatures. Monday may still have some clouds producing patchy showers or drizzle but shifting winds will bring clearing and a breezy afternoon. Much of next work week will be sunny but cool with dry skies. Another front on Firday will bring weekend rain chances.
