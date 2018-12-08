Police investigating Sarasota crash involving pedestrian

Update: According to Sarasota police, all lanes of Tuttle Avenue are back open. The crash remains under investigation.
SARASOTA (WWSB) - A stretch of a Sarasota road is temporarily closed as police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, Tuttle Avenue is closed northbound from Arlington Street to Hawthorne Street. The crash happened closer to the intersection with Hawthorne.
The pedestrian involved in the crash was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The driver involved is on scene and cooperating with officers.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
