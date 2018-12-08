Items belonging to Sinatra make $9M hit at Sotheby's auction

FILE - In this July 11, 1996, file photo, Frank Sinatra, left, and his wife Barbara arrive at Our Lady of Malibu church to renew their wedding vows on their 20th wedding anniversary in Malibu, Calif. The private treasures of the Sinatras were a multimillion-dollar hit at auction. Sotheby’s reported Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, that the couple’s entertainment memorabilia, art, jewelry, books and other personal items sold for $9.2 million, about twice their pre-sale estimates. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (Mark J. Terrill)