First Alert Weather Day Sunday afternoon

SARASOTA (WWSB) - With a strong cold front moving our way we can expect a good chance for showers and some isolated strong thunderstorms mainly in during the afternoon from 2-5 p.m. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, strong gusty winds up to 50 mph and occasional lightning.
Right now it appears that the storms should stay below severe levels but the weather will be disruptive for outdoor activities as the line of storms move through the area. Once the storms move through winds will switch around to the NW and usher in some cooler weather to start the work week.
We will have more through the weekend on this weather event on ABC 7.
Bob Harrigan
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.