Warmer weather through weekend and then another cold front

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After a couple of chilly days here along the Suncoast look for a warming trend through Sunday and then cooler weather to filter in on Monday.
Lows on Thursday were in the upper 30s to low 40s across the area. It will be about 10 degrees warmer than that to start the day on Friday. Lows will be basically in the low 50s across the area with highs in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Should be a really pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and only a few highs clouds streaming by now and again. The humidity will stay fairly low but moisten up a bit by the late afternoon.
Saturday looks great if you like warm weather. Winds will shift to the SE on Saturday lifting the highs into the upper 70s to low 80s. The average highs is 75 degrees for this time of year. Saturday night clouds will be increasing in advance of a storm system. The center of this low will pass well to our north and should keep any threat of severe weather well to our north.
We will see a cold front move in on Sunday bringing clouds and a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms at times mainly during the late morning and throughout the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s. The rain chance on Sunday is at 70%.
My Monday the winds turn back to the north and bring in some cooler weather once again to start the work week. Highs on Monday will only get to the mid 60s area wide. Temperatures will stay cool right on through much of the work week. It does not appear that it will be as cold as this last blast of cold air but will still be noticeable with highs staying in the upper 60s to low 70s through Wednesday.
Bob Harrigan
