Walgreens launches next-day drug delivery service with FedEx

(CNN) - Need your prescription in a hurry?
Walgreens has announced it’s launching a next-day drug delivery service.
It's called Walgreens Express.
The drugstore chain says it will partner with FedEx for the program.
Patients pay $5 to have their prescription drugs delivered next day. But, they must place an order by 4 p.m. on weekdays.
In certain cities you could get same-day delivery.
The announcement comes after CVS Health recently started a similar service.
