Tijuana residents worry about long-term effects of migrants

TIJUANA, MEXICO (Tucson News Now) - More than 7,000 migrants are in Tijuana, Mexico, and more could be on the way.
Seeking asylum in the United States is a much tougher process than most had hoped, and for many it may not come at all.
Migrants are now planning to get work permits and stay in Mexico. However, some in Tijuana are concerned how that might affect their job security.
The bulk of people moved to a new shelter out of sight, but many have spilled out into the streets of Tijuana – finding a place to sleep where they can.
Olga Carcamo left Guatemala with her two sons and later linked up with the caravan because she thought it would be safer than going at it alone.
She says she needs to work to support her family, but a lack of jobs and violence at home is why she’s here.
There are countless stories like hers – a single mother and her children, just trying to survive. Some people in Tijuana worry that not everyone in the caravan is good.
Guadalupe Falcon runs a nearby beauty salon.
She says she’s worried about vandalism and migrants hassling her customers for money. She’s already getting calls asking if it’s safe to stop.
As the future of these migrants hangs in the balance, the people who work in Tijuana wonder how long they’ll have a job.
Many vendors on the border had to go home when the port of entry closed last week.
One man selling tortillas said he was worried for his livelihood and supporting his family.
Cab drivers are concerned about a lack of people coming from the U.S. needing their services in Mexico.
One says less people from the U.S. are willing to cross, and that could put him out of a job, too.
Will there be enough work to go around?
Carcamo, the migrant from Guatemala, says she believes God is just and will not leave them behind.
