Sarasota County Schools conducts voluntary water testing

SARASOTA, Fl (WWSB) - Although there is no mandate that require schools to test for lead, Sarasota County schools will be conduction voluntary water testing in the area.
According to a release from the Sarasota County School District, after lead was found in the drinking water in Flint, MI and in nearby school districts in Florida the district began testing for lead.
Preliminary results found three test sites with lead levels above the EPA recommendation, including McIntosh Middle School, Venice Middle School and Englewood Elementary School, according to the release.
Sarasota County Schools contracted with OHC Environmental Engineering to conduct sampling and selected schools built before 1986, when using lead fixtures became prohibited in public water systems, according to the release.
The first round of water testing took place in the following schools:
- Alta Vista Elementary
- Booker High School
- Gocio Elementary
- Sarasota High School
- Triad Alternative School
- Riverview High School
- Garden Elementary
- Southside Elementary
- Wilkinson Elementary
- Venice High School
- Bay Haven Elementary
- Fruitville Elementary
- Ashton Elementary
- Lakeview Elementary
- Brentwood Elementary
- McIntosh Middle School
- Englewood Elementary
- Venice Middle School
- Glenallen Elementary
