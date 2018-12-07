Nola BBQ Shrimp from Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen | Suncoast View

Heat a sauté pan to medium heat. Add oil. Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Add to sauté pan and brown on both sides. Add half butter to pan and melt. Add garlic and scallions. Saute for 5 minutes until aromatic. Deglaze pan with Worcestershire sauce and reduce slightly. Add stock and reduce until the shrimp are cooked. Finish with more cold butter and swirl in to incorporate. Allow sauce to thicken. Immediately serve in a bowl with toast points or crusty bread for dunking. That’s the best part. Butter is good.