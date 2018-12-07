Nola BBQ Shrimp from Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen | Suncoast View

Nola BBQ Shrimp from Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen | Suncoast View
Suncoast View is making BBQ with Eliza Ann's Coastal Kitchen.
By Matthew Liddell | December 7, 2018 at 2:35 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 2:35 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) -

Nola BBQ Shrimp

Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen @ Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club

Serves 2 people

Ingredients:

6 PC, U-16 White Shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 TB EVOO

4 TB Unsalted Butter

4 TB Worchestshire Sauce

1 TSP Garlic, chopped

1 TB Green Onions, Sliced Thin

Salt & Pepper to taste

¼ C Stock, Chicken, Seafood or Vegetable

1 PC French Baguette, sliced into toast points

Preparation

Heat a sauté pan to medium heat. Add oil. Season shrimp with salt and pepper. Add to sauté pan and brown on both sides. Add half butter to pan and melt. Add garlic and scallions. Saute for 5 minutes until aromatic. Deglaze pan with Worcestershire sauce and reduce slightly. Add stock and reduce until the shrimp are cooked. Finish with more cold butter and swirl in to incorporate. Allow sauce to thicken. Immediately serve in a bowl with toast points or crusty bread for dunking. That’s the best part. Butter is good.

