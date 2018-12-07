Mueller: Manafort lied about contacts with Trump administration, Russians

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, in Washington. Spinning off from the special counsel’s Russia probe, prosecutors are ramping up their investigation into foreign lobbying by two major Washington firms that did work for former Trump campaign chairman Manafort, according to people familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana)