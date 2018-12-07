Five people arrested in connection with selling Methamphetamine in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - After a Fall of 2018 investigation launched, five people were arrested in connection with selling Methamphetamine.
According to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned large amounts of methamphetamine were being sold near the area of Myrtle Street and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.
Detectives arrested the following people:
- Shane Matz, a convicted felon, charged with two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine, four counts of Principal to Sale of Methamphetamine, a single count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and a single count of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.
- Kathrine Hallock, charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Marijuana.
- Rebecca Hodges, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Sale of Methamphetamine.
- Donald Mann, charged with a single count of Sale of Methamphetamine.
- Jennifer Holmes, charged with a single count of Sale of Methamphetamine.
On Wednesday, Dec. 6, detectives, with support from the agency’s Tactical Unit and SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at Matz’ home where they recovered more than a gram of methamphetamine, marijuana, and multiple rounds of ammunition, according to the release.
Deputies say they located a pipe in a toilet where it appeared someone attempted to flush evidence. Water from the bowl was collected along with more than 7 grams of an unknown crystallized substance, which will be further tested.
All five individuals involved in the investigation were arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.
