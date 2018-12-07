First Alert Weather:Sunny skies give way to weekend storms

SARASOTA (WWSB) - High pressure today keeps us sunny and mild with a northeast wind. Tomorrow the center of the high moves to the east and winds shift to the southeast. Once the shift occurs we will get a spike in moisture and humidity will rise. Tomorrow will be warmer as well with highs near 80. These changes occur in advance of a an approaching cold front.
The front will move past on Sunday and bring with it a good chance for some showers and even thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected here but just to our north and in parts of the deep south and the Florida panhandle the storms could be strong. On the Suncoast we can expect thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon with gusty winds. Once the front moves past purring Sunday night our Monday temperatures will turn cool and stay cool for several days.
