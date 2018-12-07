Chef Judi Cooks Italian Fish Stew

SARASOTA (WWSB) - This is a comfort dish for the feast of the seven fishes. Clams, mussels, and lobsters were abundant and his desire for fresh seafood seemed endless. Often a recipe we served at both restaurants, this is the classic of flavors and seasoning.
Whether you serve 5-7 course or just sit down with a mug of this classic fisherman’s stew from Gloucester, MA. It was a favorite at my restaurants on cold winter days.
Ingredients:
· 3 tablespoons olive oil
· 1 large fennel bulb ; thinly sliced & diced
· 1 Onion ; chopped
· 3 large shallots ; chopped
· 2 teaspoons salt
· 4 large garlic cloves ; finely chopped
· 1 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper flakes
· 1/4 cup tomato paste
· 2 15-oz cans diced tomatoes in juice ; (with Italian seasonings)
· 1 1/2 cups Dry white wine
· 5 cups fish stock
· 1 Bay leaf
· 1 pound clams ; scrubbed
· 1/2 pound mussels ; scrubbed, debearded
· 1 pound uncooked large shrimp ; peeled and deveined
· 1 1/2 assorted firm-fleshed fish fillets ; cut into 2-inch chunks
· 1 pound bay scallops
· 2 cups cubed red potatoes, washed skin on
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat the oil in a very large pot over medium heat. Add the fennel, onion, shallots, and salt sauté until the onion is translucent, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes, and sauté for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste. Add tomatoes with their juices, wine, fish stock and bay leaf. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low.
Add red potatoes 20 minutes before finishing. Cover and simmer until the flavors blend, about 30 minutes.
Add the clams and mussels to the cooking liquid. Cover and cook until the clams and mussels begin to open, about 5 minutes. Add the shrimp, scallops and fish. Simmer gently until the fish and shrimp are just cooked through, and the clams are completely open, stirring gently, about 5 minutes longer (discard any clams and mussels that do not open). Remove bay leaf.
Season the soup, to taste, with more salt, fresh ground black pepper and red pepper flakes.
Ladle into bowls and serve with garlic bread.
