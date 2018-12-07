Changes expected over the weekend and warming up

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After a couple of winter like days here along the Suncoast we can expect temperatures to be above average both on Saturday and Sunday. We will be rain free on Saturday with a good chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms on Sunday.
Right now it appears that the storms will not be severe but there were be a few which could bring some heavy rain and gusty winds. The timing of the storms should be in the afternoon and early evening. We will still have a chance for a few showers on Sunday morning as well.
Temperatures for the weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s inland. The rain chance on Sunday is 30% in the morning and 70% in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. The 1st of a couple of cold fronts will move through on Sunday late and then a couple of reinforcing cold front will move through on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s on both Monday and Tuesday. The coldest morning will be Wednesday morning as lows drop into mid 40s.
We are into a very progressive pattern with storm systems coming in every 4 to 5 days or so. Another chance for storms will come Friday with a 60% chance for more rain later next week.
Bob Harrigan
