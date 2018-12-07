Changes expected over the weekend and warming up

Temperatures for the weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s inland. The rain chance on Sunday is 30% in the morning and 70% in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday. The 1st of a couple of cold fronts will move through on Sunday late and then a couple of reinforcing cold front will move through on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 60s on both Monday and Tuesday. The coldest morning will be Wednesday morning as lows drop into mid 40s.