BREAKING: Second suspect arrested after Deputy’s guns recovered
James Tolbert
By Kamara Daughtry | December 7, 2018 at 10:08 AM EST - Updated December 7 at 10:08 AM

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - On Thursday, a second suspect was arrested in connection with a Sarasota County Sheriff’s vehicles stolen firearms.

James G. Jr. Tolbert, 18, was arrested in North Port at his mothers residence and charged with three felonies.

  • Dealing in stolen property
  • Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

According to the release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, detectives learned from a source that Tolbert was in possession of the stolen Sig Sauer 9mm and sold the stolen firearm to a friend.

Deputies say Tolbert is currently on probation for Burglary of Occupied Conveyance and is listed as a Violent Felony Offender of Special Condition.

