BREAKING: Second suspect arrested after Deputy’s guns recovered

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - On Thursday, a second suspect was arrested in connection with a Sarasota County Sheriff’s vehicles stolen firearms.
James G. Jr. Tolbert, 18, was arrested in North Port at his mothers residence and charged with three felonies.
- Dealing in stolen property
- Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
According to the release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, detectives learned from a source that Tolbert was in possession of the stolen Sig Sauer 9mm and sold the stolen firearm to a friend.
Deputies say Tolbert is currently on probation for Burglary of Occupied Conveyance and is listed as a Violent Felony Offender of Special Condition.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.