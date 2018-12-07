Breaking News: Officials are investigating a possible hit and run

An investigation is underway after a possible hit and run in Palmetto.
By Nadine Armoush | December 6, 2018 at 11:52 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 12:08 AM

PALMETTO (WWSB) - Breaking news out of Manatee County, officials are investigating a possible hit and run that took place near the Dollar General off Bayshore Rd. in Palmetto.

It happened at around 11:00 p.m.

It is still a very active scene.

Here’s what we know so far: The Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene.

Witnesses say the incident is a possible case of road rage gone wrong.

At this time we do not know if there are any fatalities or injuries or if a suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

