An area of Downtown Sarasota will soon be more pedestrian-friendly

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The city of Sarasota is inviting you to an open house to learn more about a project that will make an area of downtown more pedestrian friendly.
The improvements will stretch from Lemon Avenue Mall to Pineapple Avenue.
The city plans to replace the asphalt street with brick pavers, remove the curbs to create a more open, pedestrian friendly area and transform the public area surrounding Paul Thorpe Junior Park into a welcoming space.
The open house will be on Monday, December 17th at the SRQ Media Studio in the City Hall Annex.
Three exhibits will be on display at the open house, depicting each of the three sections of the project.
The project design team and City Staff will be on hand to explain the plans and answer questions.
Construction is expected to start in mid-May, shortly after Mother’s Day.
