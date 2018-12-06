Weapons and SWAT equipment stolen from Sarasota County Sheriff Detective’s unlocked vehicle

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office continues their hunt tonight for the suspects who stole a sniper rifle and a pistol. The weapons and equipment were taken from Detective Brian Keane’s unlocked, unmarked vehicle sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday in North Port which is where he lives.
“This detective did make a rather large mistake and the sheriff is very disappointed in that today," said Kaitlyn Perez, a spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. "Unfortunately these are the circumstances, so right now what we have to do is prioritize our resources so we can get that equipment and that weapon back in safe keeping.”
Fran Misantone, co-owner of the Bullet Hole in Sarasota says it’s very dangerous to have any weapons missing or on the street, especially the powerful weaponry that was stolen from the detective’s unlocked vehicle.
“It should be secure either in the vehicle or just inside the door of the house, this way you stop any kind of theft like that," said Misantone. "And whoever did it had to know he was a deputy, I mean that really takes guts in itself.”
Detective Keane is an 18-year veteran with the sheriff’s office and a member of the swat team. An internal affairs investigation continues. Any disciplinary action against Keane has yet to be taken.
“In terms of violations, we aren’t really sure what may have occurred or what may not have occurred," said Perez. "One policy that I do know and I can share with you is that any agency member who leaves an agency vehicle unattended is expected to lock that vehicle.”
