WATCH: Man goes berserk when bagel order is delayed

NEW YORK (RNN) – Police are looking for a man after he became irate and started throwing things when his bagel order wasn’t ready fast enough.
The rampage was caught on cell phone video at Hi Mango Natural Market in Brooklyn.
“Make my cinnamon toast cinnamon raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese right now!” the suspect screamed in the video, pounding his fist against a frigerated deli case.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25.
The customer became angry when deli worker Sanjay Patel told him that there were several orders ahead of his and that it would take another 5 to 10 minutes, WNBC reported.
“He just kept throwing stuff at my head,” Patel told the TV station. The items included a computer tablet, a metal stand and a bag of bread.
The suspect fled the deli after Patel called police.
