Suncoast man helping motorcycle victims through his foundation

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One Suncoast man is making a big difference in the lives of motorcycle victims and their families.
Josh Diehl has started an organization called the Fallen Riders Foundation, which helps motorcyclists cover the costs of medical and other expenses following an accident. For motorcyclists who are killed, the money helps out the family members who are left behind.
Some of the money raised comes from donations from motorcycle shops throughout Florida such as Hap’s Cycles in Sarasota.
“We cover the entire state of Florida, so we typically would be stepping in for about four to five families a week to help out,” said Diehl. “There is a desperate need for the help.”
“It’s going to be a big help to everybody involved with motorcycling,” said David Bixler, Co-Owner of Hap’s Cycles. “That’s the whole aspect is to teach people what you should be doing safely.”
For more information on the Fallen Riders Foundation you can go to their Facebook page.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.