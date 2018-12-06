A Sheriff’s Deputy’s stolen guns recovered, arrest made

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office has made an arrest after 2 firearms and several pieces of duty equipment were stolen from a deputie’s vehicle in North Port.
According to the sheriff’s office, early Thursday morning detectives recovered the stolen rifle, an Accuracy International AT 308. They have also made one arrest.
The crime happened Tuesday morning after it was discovered his vehicle had be burglarized overnight in North Port. The vehicle had been left unlocked. The investigation continues.
