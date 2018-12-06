Seared Sea Scallops from The Concession Golf Club | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) -
Seared Sea Scallops with Citrus & Candy Cane Beet Salad
By Chef Peter LaMontagna, The Concession Golf Club
Serving for 4
Ingredients:
4 U10 sea scallops
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 candy cane beet
1 navel orange
1 navel orange, cut into supremes
1 ruby red grapefruit, cut into supremes
1 lime, juiced
1 tsp minced garlic
Pinch micro greens for garnish
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Peel the candy cane beets and shave on a mandolin or cut into very thin slices. Reserve until the end of recipe.
Peel citrus and cut segments of orange and grapefruit into supremes. Add to a bowl with minced garlic, lime juice, salt and pepper.
Place scallops onto a paper towel and pat dry. In a pre-heated frying pan, add olive oil and season the scallops with salt and pepper. Sauté each side of the scallop over medium heat under they have a golden-brown appearance.
Arrange 4-5 slices of the candy cane beets as a base on the plate and add a couple of spoonfuls of the citrus mixture with fruit segments over the beets. Place scallops atop the salad arrangement, garnish with micro greens and serve.
