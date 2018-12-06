Sarasota Police set to increase patrols during holiday season

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is set to increase patrolling this holiday season to discourage opportunities of crime.
Police say due to an increase in violent crime since Jan. 1, 2018, patrols will increase, specifically in the north district of Sarasota.
Additional officers will be present and visible to deter crime and conducting traffic stops within the community, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.
The Sarasota Police Department recommends the following for holiday safety:
AT HOME:
- Always lock and secure doors, windows and sliding doors, even when you’re home.
- Never keep valuables or gifts in the view of your windows.
- If someone knocks at your door and you don’t recognize them, you don’t have to open the door.
SHOPPING:
- Remain vigilant and be aware of your surroundings.
- Park in well-lit areas, always remove firearms and valuables from your car and lock your car.
- Carry your purse or wallet close to you. Put them inside a coat or front pants pocket.
TRAVELING:
- Ask to have mail and newspaper delivery stopped. Piles of mail and newspapers show no one is home.
- Ask a trusted neighbor or friend to watch your home.
- Set outside lights, radios or televisions inside of your home, on a timer so it appears someone is home.
According to the release, due to officer safety, the Sarasota Police Department cannot share how many additional officers will be on patrol.
Residents and visitors, through partnership policing, are encouraged to call law enforcement if they see or hear something suspicious or out of the ordinary at 911 or 941-316-1199.
