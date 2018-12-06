Residents head back into California town leveled by wildfire

In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 Jennifer Christensen sorts through items found in a safe at the remains of her home in Paradise, Calif. Christensen and her 2-year-old son, Avery, moved to Paradise about a year ago. Upon returning to what was once home, she found a safe with melted jewelry in it. Christensen is not sure of her future plans but feels so much loyalty to her town that she recently had a tattoo done on her upper arm that reads, "Love is thicker than smoke," and below that, "Paradise Strong." (AP Photo/Don Thompson) (Don Thompson)