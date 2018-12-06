Prosecution will not seek death penalty against alleged cold case killer

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of murdering a Sarasota woman thirty years ago.
Luke Fleming pleaded not guilty after being arrested back in September for the 1999 rape and murder of Deborah Dalzell.
Sarasota County deputies used new DNA technology to linked him to the crime.
On Thursday, Fleming’s attorney waived his right to appear in court. However, the prosecution and defense decided to aim for a February 2020 trial date.
Fleming is being held in Sarasota County Jail without bond.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.