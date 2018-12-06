PINC conference held to spark creativity throughout Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota Opera House hosted the 5th annual PINC conference. PINC stands for people, ideas, nature, and creativity.
The Ringling College of Art and Design was a presenting partner of the event. PINC showcased twelve unique speakers, which included puppeteers, balloon artists, and a game creator. The purpose was to bring creative minds to an area like Sarasota in hopes that those in the audience watching will leave with a different outlook on life and spice up their day to day routine. Audience members include students, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders.
"Too often we spend life kind of spend life living in our own world. Here's a day where we bring twelve perspectives from all over the globe to get you outside your day to day routine and hopefully inspire you," said DreamLarge Founder, Anand Pallegar.
Creators of this conference hope by sparking creativity throughout the area, creative individuals will stay and grow within the Sarasota community.
