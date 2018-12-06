Multi-million dollar hotel breaks ground in Palmetto by Spring

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Palmetto city leaders and developers hope to break ground on a new hotel in the spring.
The City’s mayor says once the development gets the green light it could potentially create more than 200 jobs and attract more visitors to Palmetto.
Palmetto’s Mayor, Shirley Groover Bryant, tells ABC 7 the hotel development cost between $60 to $65 million and could take up to 2 years to build.
The hotel will sit adjacent to the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
The developer Anthony Derusso bought the 12 and a half acres of land in September for $5.3 million.
The plan includes an eight story 251 room hotel with a roof top lounge and restaurant.
There are also plans to have the property split up into three parcels for additional hotel buildings, restaurant, office and
retail space.
December 13th, the hotel plan will go before the city’s planning and zoning board for recommendations.
After that, on the 17th, Palmetto’s City Commission will vote on the general development plan.
Mayor Bryant says the hotel will likely be open by year 2020.
