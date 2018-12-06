Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber is up for auction, as are Ripley’s (from Alien) sneakers

(RNN) – Some Star Wars fan has a chance to feel like Luke Skywalker – for a hefty price.
A lightsaber from the first Star Wars Film will go up for auction from Dec. 11 to 13 in Los Angeles and could fetch anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000.
The auction house, Profiles in History, often sells movie memorabilia.
However, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, warned his fans on Twitter that there was more than one lightsaber used in the films, “…but many, MANY, both for myself and stunt-double.”
Also up for auction is an original T.I.E. Fighter helmet from the first movie, a pair of C-3PO hands and Imperial Scout Trooper helmet from “Return of the Jedi.”
A Stormtrooper helmet, worn on-screen, and signed by Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and other cast members is on the auction block as well.
If Star Wars isn’t your thing, there are items from “Back to the Future,” the James Bond movie with Sean Connery “You Only Live Twice,” and some Ark Angels from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
If you want an authentic Halloween costume, the rifle and flame thrower from “Aliens,” as well as Sigourney Weaver’s “Ripley” leather jacket, pants and Reebok high-top sneakers are up for bid.
Oh, and William Shatner’s Capt. James T. Kirk’s tunic from the third season of “Star Trek.”
Wouldn’t it be great if Shatner bought the lightsaber and Hamill bought the tunic? Heads would explode.
