First Alert Weather: Cool start then warming starts

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It was a cold start this morning on the Suncoast. Temperatures ranged from upper 30 to mid 40 according to independent ABC7 weather spotters. The good news is that we start a warming trend today. Yesterday we only hit an official 66 degree temperature at the airport but today we will be three or four degrees warmer. Tomorrow we are back in the 70′s as the upper air flow shifts and shuts off the cold air that is draining south into the Suncoast. The next system will arrive on Sunday.
The Sunday system could produce strong storms but models continue to suggest the strongest storms remain well north of us. Never the less, on Sunday we could see not only rain showers but also thunderstorms. Once the system lifts off to the northeast a cold front will be pulled past. The front will shift winds and cool us off once again with highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s for a few days at the start of next work week.
