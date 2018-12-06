Female motorcyclist killed in accident in Sarasota.

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle accident.
The accident happened in the northbound lanes of North Tamiami Trail around 10:00 Wednesday night.
At least two cars were involved.
Police say, a female motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet and died.
A portion of Tamiami Trail, from 4700 block North to Mecca, was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Police have not released any other information about the crash or the victim.
