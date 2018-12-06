SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Chef Sam cooks Chicken Tonkatsu Bao Buns!
Bao Bun Ingredients:
• 2 chicken breasts
• ½ cup panko breading
• 1 lg egg
• salt and pepper
• ½ cup tonkatsu sauce
• ¼ cup veg oil for frying
• 8 bao buns
Asian Cole Slaw Ingredients:
• 1 small head cabbage, shredded
• 1 cup red cabbage, shredded
• 1 small sweet onion, shredded
• 4 green onion, chopped
• 1 lg. carrot, julienned
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tbsp soy sauce
• 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
• 2 tbsp sugar
• 1 tbsp sesame oil
• 3 tbsp crushed red pepper
Cole Slaw Preparation
1. Add cabbages, onions, carrot and garlic to a large bowl
2. Add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper and sesame oil to a smaller bowl and whisk together
3. Pour dressing over vegetables, mix well, and refrigerate for several hours
Bun Preparation
1. Halve chicken breasts and pound to ¼” thick
2. Dip chicken in egg and press on panko breading
3. Lightly fry for 2 minutes per side
4. Slice chicken and add to bao buns with cole slaw
5. Lightly drizzle tonkatsu sauce over filled buns and enjoy
