Chef Sam cooks Chicken Tonkatsu Bao Buns

December 6, 2018

Chicken Tonkatsu Bao Buns

Bao Bun Ingredients:

• 2 chicken breasts

• ½ cup panko breading

• 1 lg egg

• salt and pepper

• ½ cup tonkatsu sauce

• ¼ cup veg oil for frying

• 8 bao buns

Asian Cole Slaw Ingredients:

• 1 small head cabbage, shredded

• 1 cup red cabbage, shredded

• 1 small sweet onion, shredded

• 4 green onion, chopped

• 1 lg. carrot, julienned

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tbsp soy sauce

• 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

• 2 tbsp sugar

• 1 tbsp sesame oil

• 3 tbsp crushed red pepper

Cole Slaw Preparation

1. Add cabbages, onions, carrot and garlic to a large bowl

2. Add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper and sesame oil to a smaller bowl and whisk together

3. Pour dressing over vegetables, mix well, and refrigerate for several hours

Bun Preparation

1. Halve chicken breasts and pound to ¼” thick

2. Dip chicken in egg and press on panko breading

3. Lightly fry for 2 minutes per side

4. Slice chicken and add to bao buns with cole slaw

5. Lightly drizzle tonkatsu sauce over filled buns and enjoy

