Asian shares skid as Huawei CFO arrest revives trade jitters

HUAWEI: The news of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's arrest sent shares sharply lower. Share prices rallied early in the week following President Donald Trump's agreement with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the weekend to hold off on further retaliatory moves in a festering trade war. But they've since fallen back amid confusion over what the two sides agreed to and whether the deal will enable Beijing and Washington to resolve longstanding, profound differences over technology policy and other issues. China demanded Meng's immediate release and warned the case might lead to retaliation against American and Canadian executives in China.