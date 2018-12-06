Accident leaves female motorcyclist seriously injured in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a motorcycle accident that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The accident happened in the northbound lanes of North Tamiami Trail around 10:00 Wednesday night.
Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
A portion of Tamiami Trail, from 4700 block North to Mecca, was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Police have not released any other information about the crash or the victim.
