17-year-old found shot on sidewalk in front of Palmetto High School

PALMETTO, Fl (WWSB) - A 17-year-old male was found shot on the sidewalk in front of Palmetto High School on Tues. Dec. 4, 2018.
Late Tuesday night, Palmetto Police responded to a reported shooting on 17th Street W., in front of Palmetto High School. The victim was found with a bullet entry on the inside of his left thigh, according to a release from the Palmetto Police Department.
He was conscious and told reposing officers that that he was walking Eastbound on 17th Street W. when a car with three people passed him and shot at him three or four times, according to the release.
The victim was transported to Blake Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say after reviewing video from Palmetto High School, witness statements and victims injury that the victim accidentally shot himself.
The investigation continues into the incident and the handgun has yet to be recovered.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.