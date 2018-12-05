UPDATE: Sarasota Police Detectives use DNA to solve 30 year-old homicide

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department held a press conference at 1 p.m. today regarding an update on the 1988 cold case homicide of Judith Elaine Doherty.
The press conference was recorded on Facebook Live by our ABC 7 Reporter, Taylor Torregano.
David L. Stephens, 62, was served an arrest warrant from detectives and SPD for the Homicide and Sexual Battery on Monday, Dec. 3 in connection with the 1988 cold case, according to a release from the Sarasota Police Department.
Stephens is in prison at the DeSoto Correctional Institution in Arcadia on charges of Armed Sexual Battery and Burglary in connection to a February 1989 case that occurred in Sarasota County. He was scheduled to be released in July 2021.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota Police Detectives used DNA technology that did not exist at the time of the crime and sent evidentiary items of value to be tested at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).
According to the Sarasota Police Department, Stephens’ DNA found at the crime scene linked him to the murder of Doherty
Stephens remains in the DeSoto Correctional Institution.
