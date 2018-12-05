Sarasota County SWAT Weapons Stolen

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after thieves stole specialized weapons and equipment from the vehicle of a SWAT team member.
Detectives were notified early Tuesday morning that Detective Brian Keane left his agency vehicle unlocked overnight. That is when someone entered the vehicle and stole two firearms and several pieces of specialized equipment. Keane is a member of the SWAT team, and an 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who lives in North Port. An internal affairs investigation has been launched.
Anyone with information related to the burglary and/or stolen equipment is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by dialing 941.366.TIPS. Citizens are also encouraged to submit information through any of the agency’s social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
