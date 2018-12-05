First Alert Weather - Cold night ahead but a warmer Friday on the way

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A very chilly morning expected with lows in the low 40s and a 5-10 mph wind making if feel more like 39 degrees during the hours of 6-8 a.m. With the cold front well to our south now and a steady north wind expected overnight the thermometer will plunge some 10-15 degrees below average for the Suncoast, and with a little bit of wind it will feel very cold for Florida standards.