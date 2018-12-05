First Alert Weather - Cold night ahead but a warmer Friday on the way

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A very chilly morning expected with lows in the low 40s and a 5-10 mph wind making if feel more like 39 degrees during the hours of 6-8 a.m. With the cold front well to our south now and a steady north wind expected overnight the thermometer will plunge some 10-15 degrees below average for the Suncoast, and with a little bit of wind it will feel very cold for Florida standards.
This cold will not last too long as winds will switch around to the E/SE on Friday and warm things back up into the mid 70s. The average high for this time of year is 75 degrees. There is no chance for rain through Saturday with skies staying mostly fair to partly cloudy. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.
Sunday a storm system moving across N. Florida will sweep a cold front our way and bring a good chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm. It still appears that the isolated thunderstorms that do move in on Sunday will not turn too rough. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a 70% chance for mainly showers as the strong lift will stay to our North.
Monday the cooler and drier air will move in along with clearing skies.
Bob Harrigan
